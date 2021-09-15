Council denies AT&T appeal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's city council taking care of a final procedural vote related to that AT&T cell tower debate.

During a ten minute special council meeting Tuesday afternoon, council members voted unanimously on a resolution denying AT&T's appeal of a decision to not allow a permit for a new cell tower in the 38th and Karnes Road area.

For months, homeowners living in the neighborhood had been vocal in their opposition to the tower being built, saying it would hurt their property values.