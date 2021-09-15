Clear
Council denies AT&T appeal

St. Joseph's city council taking care of a final procedural vote related to that AT&T cell tower debate.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:26 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

During a ten minute special council meeting Tuesday afternoon, council members voted unanimously on a resolution denying AT&T's appeal of a decision to not allow a permit for a new cell tower in the 38th and Karnes Road area.

For months, homeowners living in the neighborhood had been vocal in their opposition to the tower being built, saying it would hurt their property values.

Seasonal temperatures will continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
