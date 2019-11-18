Council forgives +$8,900 sewer bill

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) By unanimous vote, St. Joseph's city council agreed to waive a more than $8,900 sewer bill to the owner of a local mobile home complex.

Russell Hanson, owner of Countryside Bristol L.L.C, said that due to leaky pipes, water was draining into the ground and not the waste water system. The city computes sewer charges based on water usage.

Hanson says in the time he's owned several trailer home properties in St. Joseph over the past couple years, he's been doing a lot of work on the facilities, trying to make them more presentable and a community asset.

"They were kind of eyesore properties. They were bad places for the city with some bad people in there and we've been cleaning them up. The goal is to get them with contributing members of society in nice new houses with new infrastructure," Hanson said.

Still unresolved is another more than $7,300 bill at another one of Hanson's properties. Last month the council narrowly voted down an emergency resolution that would have waived that charge. At the time, the council voted 5-4 in favor of the forgiveness. However, because it was an emergency bill, the measure needed six votes to pass.