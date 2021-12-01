Dozens of agencies, organizations line up with requests for City's COVID relief funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council members held a second work session Tuesday to finalize a list of projects likely to get a piece of St. Joseph's $19 million in COVID relief funds.

Dozens of agencies and organizations applied for funding from the first round of $19 million allotted to the City under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The City will oversee an additional $19 million in funding next year.

During the second work session, the council heard presentations from Family Guidance Center, Hillyard Technical Center, Innovation Stockyard, Missouri Western State University, Pivotal Point, and the Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.

"Now we are getting down to the details that the council will subsequently will on the 13th of December by resolution on each of these approve the contracts that the city attorney and the organizations have worked out and then here we go," said Mayor Bill McMurray.

The first work session was held Monday and the Council heard pitches from the Allied Arts Council, Sisters of Solace, St. Joseph Historical Society, and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.