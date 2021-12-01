Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dozens of agencies, organizations line up with requests for City's COVID relief funds

City Council held a second work session to finalize a list of projects getting a piece of St. Joseph's $19 million in COVID relief funds.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council members held a second work session Tuesday to finalize a list of projects likely to get a piece of St. Joseph's $19 million in COVID relief funds.

Dozens of agencies and organizations applied for funding from the first round of $19 million allotted to the City under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The City will oversee an additional $19 million in funding next year.

During the second work session, the council heard presentations from Family Guidance Center, Hillyard Technical Center, Innovation Stockyard, Missouri Western State University, Pivotal Point, and the Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.

"Now we are getting down to the details that the council will subsequently will on the 13th of December by resolution on each of these approve the contracts that the city attorney and the organizations have worked out and then here we go," said Mayor Bill McMurray.

The first work session was held Monday and the Council heard pitches from the Allied Arts Council, Sisters of Solace, St. Joseph Historical Society, and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Atchison
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories