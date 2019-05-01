Council hears budget requests from public safety groups

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two days down, and a month to go. The City Council is one step closer to laying out its priorities for next year through the budget.

The proposed $178 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year is smaller overall compared to 2019’s $194.8 million actual budget. City Manager Bruce Woody said the slimmer budget resulted from flat and declining operating revenues combined with rising personnel-related costs.

In total, the projected budget is close to $17 million less than the 2019 fiscal year.

"All of the Departments were asked to make some cuts,” Woody said. “I asked each department to make somewhere in the range of 8-10 percent cuts in non-salary items such as materials, supplies, and things like that."

A chunk of the budget is funded through the general fund, which the proposed budget includes about $60.3 million from.

"We are looking at all different types of ways to save money,” Mayor Bill McMurray said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We are going to be frugal and balance the budget.”

Council members met Wednesday to hear presentations and discuss individual budgets for the Health, Police, and Fire Departments. Those three departments fall under the Public Safety umbrella and split a third of the general fund.

Next year’s proposed budget allocates $38.5 million to Public Safety programs.

The council spent hours moving through line-item budget suggestions Wednesday and is set to do it again Thursday.

The budget must be complete and ready to be adopted by June 17.