Council hears from Covid money recipients

Before their regular meeting, council members had a work session to look more specifically at how they plan on spending $19 million in federal covid relief funds.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 10:15 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

They have come to a consensus on the agencies and organizations they will fund with the money.

Monday was the first meeting to look at some of the projects in more detail, to make sure they fall within federal guidelines on the usage of the funds.

"They're pretty stringent. I mean it sounds simple, but the whole key is making sure the project meets the requirements so we can make sure the remuneration is okay," council member Marty Novak said.

More meetings with agencies and organizations will take place today.

This is just the first installment of $19 million in federal covid relief money.another $19 million will come next year.

