Council member meets with community members after blackface photo

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After controversy involving a city council member’s use of blackface several years ago, city and community leaders met Wednesday at City Hall.

The mayor along with councilman Kent O’Dell, the man at the center of the controversy, joined fellow councilman Brian Myers and several other community leaders for a tough, yet ultimately productive discussion on race.

"The tone throughout the meeting was very civil," Mayor Bill McMurray said.

During the hour long meeting, community leaders said O’Dell was much more apologetic than he was when the story first broke last Sunday.

"I don't think anybody felt that O'Dell was a racist," McMurray said. "We all make mistakes."

As community leaders discussed O’Dell’s past, other incidents involving another city council member and controvesial halloween costumes has come to light.

Councilman Myers admitted to wearing similarly offensive costumes in the past. He addressed this on social media, saying in part that for him to call out O’Dell would be hypocritical.

Myers would go on to make his own apology later in the post.

Community leaders said they were ultimately satisfied with both apologies, and said that the focus now should be on action and choices going forward.

"I'm not going to treat them any differently because they did it," Terresa Parks, United We Stand St. Joseph said. "It's just what are you doing to grow and learn and show us that's truly what you mean."

McMurray said he has no plans to remove councilman O'Dell from the city council.

