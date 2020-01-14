Clear
Council members review splash pad plans

Water features at new park will replace Hyde Park pool, which had been closed because repairs were cost-prohibitive.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It might be the middle of January, but St. Joseph city council members also have their minds on summer fun.

On Monday they got their first look at renderings of the new splash pad complex planned for Hyde Park.

Plans have been discussed for several years since the city found out that repairing the old Hyde Park pool was cost-prohibitive.

The new park will be completed in two phases. The first will be installing most of the basic components of the park with both big and small water features along with green space and a picnic area. The second phase will incorporate the construction of a lazy river.

"There will be a lot of tables and umbrellas for picnics for families to gather, an area of grass turf for play features. The park will be more than just water features."

Auxier said that bids for the project will go out soon. A total of $1.7 million has been budgeted for phase one. It will be paid for with Community Improvement Plan funds approved by taxpayers last year.

Construction is expected to take 3-4 months.

