Council nixes proposed redistricting map

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council, on a 5-4 vote, narrowly rejected a proposed redistricting map that they had previously reviewed.

The plan divided the district in ways that some thought were unfair, saying it grouped diverse residents into the same council district.

Often used as an example was homeowners in 12 Oaks, a highly affluent neighborhood, being put into the same district as people who live along St. Joseph Avenue, who generally have a much lower income.

The goal of district designers is to make the population in each district as even as possible.

"As expressed tonight, they like having the northwest quadrant instead of the entire north section of the city because of the differing demographics," said St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray. "However we slice and dice it, the citizens voted that we have to go from five to four districts, Let's just get the job done so people know and file for office."

The new maps, when they're approved, will be used for municipal elections next April. There will be four members elected from the newly-formed districts once they are determined, and four elected as at-large members from the entire city.