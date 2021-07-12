Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Council nixes proposed redistricting map

Council members say they will now have to look at other alternatives, including one that divides the city up into four quadrants.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 11:09 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council, on a 5-4 vote, narrowly rejected a proposed redistricting map that they had previously reviewed.

The plan divided the district in ways that some thought were unfair, saying it grouped diverse residents into the same council district.

Often used as an example was homeowners in 12 Oaks, a highly affluent neighborhood, being put into the same district as people who live along St. Joseph Avenue, who generally have a much lower income.

The goal of district designers is to make the population in each district as even as possible.

"As expressed tonight, they like having the northwest quadrant instead of the entire north section of the city because of the differing demographics," said St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray. "However we slice and dice it, the citizens voted that we have to go from five to four districts, Let's just get the job done so people know and file for office."

The new maps, when they're approved, will be used for municipal elections next April. There will be four members elected from the newly-formed districts once they are determined, and four elected as at-large members from the entire city.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories