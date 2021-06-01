Clear
Council passes $167M budget, mayor pleased with public safety, roads spending

Mayor Bill McMurray points to a focus on raises for police and fire along with added dollars for road repairs.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  The City of St. Joseph officially has a spending plan for next year.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, members unanimously approved a $167 million budget for 2021-22.

It includes raises for police and fire along with more than $10 million to be spent on road repair and improvements.

During public comment, Mayor Bill McMurray took offense at some criticism over the budget when one resident said it wasn't focused enough of priorities like public safety and road repair.

"When you go down the street and you hit an imperfection, a pot hole or whatever, of course you're going to go 'What's going on with the streets?' The fact is that over the last eight years $39 million plus and 215 road miles. The city is not neglecting the streets," McMurray said.

In addition to the budget being passed, the council also unanimously approved a new five-year Capital Improvement Plan. This includes nearly $123 million of spending on vehicle and equipment purchases, building repair and construction along with other public facility improvements and road, bridge and hiker/biker trails. 

Today we warmed into the low to mid 70s with a few scatted showers. Tonight we can expect a chance for isolated showers although most of the area should stay dry. Winds tonight will be calm with lows staying in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of Wednesday will be dry but a few showers could develop again during the afternoon hours. The rest of the work week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the 80s. This weekend looks warm and summer like with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s.
