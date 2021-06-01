Council passes $167M budget, mayor pleased with public safety, roads spending

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph officially has a spending plan for next year.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, members unanimously approved a $167 million budget for 2021-22.

It includes raises for police and fire along with more than $10 million to be spent on road repair and improvements.

During public comment, Mayor Bill McMurray took offense at some criticism over the budget when one resident said it wasn't focused enough of priorities like public safety and road repair.

"When you go down the street and you hit an imperfection, a pot hole or whatever, of course you're going to go 'What's going on with the streets?' The fact is that over the last eight years $39 million plus and 215 road miles. The city is not neglecting the streets," McMurray said.

In addition to the budget being passed, the council also unanimously approved a new five-year Capital Improvement Plan. This includes nearly $123 million of spending on vehicle and equipment purchases, building repair and construction along with other public facility improvements and road, bridge and hiker/biker trails.