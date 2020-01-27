Council passes resolution requesting state audit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- By a 7-1 vote, St. Joseph's city council passed a resolution requesting an audit from the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The move comes after a five-hour meeting last week where council members listened to city staff's response to 48 concerns raised by the city's assistant director of administrative services, Beau Musser. Two weeks ago, Musser sent a whistleblower letter to Galloway's office asking for the state to come in for a review.

Council members said they felt the request was necessary to clear up any confusion there might be. City manager Bruce Woody said many of the points raised by Musser were either only partially correct, or false.

Council member Gary Roach cast the lone vote against the resolution asking for the state audit, saying there was no need.

"With the letter already going to the state auditor, if they think there needs to be anything audited, they're going to come up here, whether the council says yeah, nay, or anything," Roach said.

Roach said he's also concerned about the potential cost of a state audit, which could run $100,000 or more. The city would be responsible for that cost if their request for a state audit is granted.