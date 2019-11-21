Clear

Council receptive to changing at-large/district membership make-up

Council members moved forward a plan to change the council membership to four at-large and four district seats from the current 5-3 distribution. Voters could decide the issue in April.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- St. Joseph city council members have unanimously approved a committee recommendation to ask voters to change the city charter on council membership configuration.

During a work session on Thursday, the council reviewed recommendations from the Charter Review Committee that they had commissioned.

The first they addressed was language that would be on the ballot that would change the current membership from five district seats and three at-large selections to a 4-4 distribution.  The newly formed four districts would be divided based on census data and population.

One earlier suggestion to make all seats at-large was not forwarded to them.

A second recommended charter change would limit the number of regular council meetings a member could miss in a year.  

"If you miss six meetings in a year, you will forfeit your office unless a supermajority of the council votes to keep you," said Mayor Bill McMurray.

The third recommendation forwarded by the council would require a Capital Improvement Program budget be submitted to the City Council 60 days before the beginning of the fiscal year. 

One recommendation from the Charter Review Committee the council disagreed with was setting a mandatory retirement age for municipal judges at 70. They decided to leave current language that sets mandatory retirement at 75.

The measure to take the questions to voters will still need to be voted on at a regular council meeting. The vote would be in April.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
