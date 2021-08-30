Clear
Council recommends $1.5 million in Covid funds for employee bonuses

The money would come from the first half of $39 million the city will receive in federal Covid relief funding through the American Cares Act.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 9:12 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council has tentatively agreed to use some federal Covid relief funding to pay all city workers a bonus.

During a special city council meeting on Monday afternoon, the council unanimously agreed to pull $1.5 million they had set aside for sewer bill relief and direct it toward city employees.

Under the plan they discussed, all full-time workers would receive $2,000 and part-time workers would get $1,500.

Nearly 70 city public works department employees were in the packed council chambers for the meeting and said that it was only fair to reward all employees for their work and not just police and fire staff who had received pay increases in the past couple years.

"A city employee is a city employee. If the police got $2,000 or whatever it may have been, then everyone should have gotten that same thing, said Craig Williamson an employee with the city's street department. "I'm not against the police at all. I have a lot of friends on the police department but it's just a work thing...city employees."

Council members were assured that even by pulling the money from sewer bill relief that there would not be a rate increase for customers next year.

Also discussed at the meeting was a list of $13 million of projects recommended by a committee of volunteers, staffed by the Community Alliance. Tama Wagner, the director of that group, said the volunteers were tasked to choose projects that fell within four different categories of community improvement that included public safety, jobs, education and community appearance. Those projects were originally announced in previous weeks.

The council is debating the use of the first half of about $39 million in Covid relief monies coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan. A volunteer committee was tasked to review applications that came in from businesses and organizations and determine the best use of the funding.

The city council will make a final decision on the recommendations--and the bonuses for city employees--at a meeting at City Hall next Monday.

