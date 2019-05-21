Clear

Council reconsiders funding cut for Habitat for Humanity

After originally being left out of next year's budget, Habitat for Humanity is now scheduled to receive about $90,000 for low-income housing.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  St. Joseph's city council is rethinking how it wants to spend some federal housing dollars.

At their meeting Monday night, the council amended a bill that would have entirely cut out Habitat for Humanity from receiving any of the about $480,000 of funds set aside for low-income housing projects.

Last year Habitat had split that money with Community Action Partnership. However a budget committee had recommended that for the 2019-20 fiscal year that Habitat be written out of the budget.

Council members voted unanimously to reconsider.

 "Both agencies do a considerable amount of good work for people in the community here," said council member Bryan Myers. "There are some issues that can arise if we don't give both agencies money, anywhere from matching funds we might be missing out on to having an agency's budget not to be maximized."

The amended motion has Habitat for Humanity receiving around $90,000 for next year.

It will be included in the entire 2019-20 budget that will be approved at a later meeting.

