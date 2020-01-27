Council reviews results of outside audit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Just two weeks after a city employee raised red flags over finances, an outside audit firm came in to say that everything is mostly ok at city hall.

St. Joseph's city council took a look at an audit report produced by the firm of CliftonLarsonAllen. It said that their accountants came up with only four deficiencies, three of which they said were easily fixed.

However, council members appeared concerned over two of their findings.

Firstly, it was discovered that a full year's worth of quarterly reports the city is required to submit for a federal grant program were never completed. Also, council members voiced concern that that the city has run a deficit for three of the past four years, last year running up nearly $7 million in red ink.

"Of course, that's something we need to keep looking at," said council member Marty Novak. "We don't want to get ourselves too much in the hole. There are a lot of things we need to get clarity on. This forensic audit might be one more step to do that."

Also Monday, council members voted 7-1 to pass a resolution asking for state auditor Nicole Galloway's office to come to St. Joseph for a full state audit.