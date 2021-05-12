Clear
Council to consider sales tax increase proposal

The 1/2 cent sales tax increase would expire after 10 years, with funds being designated toward improvements to the city's parks system.

Posted: May 12, 2021 10:56 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council may soon be asking voters to approve a tax increase.

During a special council meeting Wednesday afternoon, members heard the first reading of a bill that would put a 1/2 cent sales tax increase on the August ballot. Monies collected from the revenue would be designated for improvements to the city's park system. The tax would expire after 10 years.

During discussion, council member Madison Davis said clean up and renovation of St. Joseph's parks is long overdue.

"There's many things in the infrastructure of our parks system in the city of St. Joseph. It's not even usable anymore," he said, referring to the Krug Park amphitheater. 

"Restrooms aren't even operable in many places," he said, highlighting problems with other parks in the city. "We don't have time to waste. Now is the time to discuss it. Now is the time to say 'No more is inadequacy good.'"

The council will vote on the proposal at their next meeting scheduled for Monday, May 17. If it passes, voters will determine its fate on August 3.

