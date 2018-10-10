Council to vote on Felix Street Square gate project

(St. Joseph,MO) Coleman Hawkins Park, also known as Felix Street Square, could soon be getting an upgrade. The city council will vote on an ordinance allocating $200,000 from the 2011 Transient Guest Tax to put up new gates at Coleman Hawkins Park.

The gates will wrap around the square and close off a block of Felix Street from 7th Street to 8th Street during festivals and major events. The project will also create a welcoming arch as an entrance to Felix Street Square.

Executive Director of the Downtown Partnership Rhabecca Boerkircher said the gates are mainly being put up for safety reasons.

“What they decided was to put these gates in as a more permanent street closure, because what happens with the street closures is that people don’t abide by them. They get out and they move them[the road barriers], and then drive through and we’re scared to death that someone’s going to get hurt,”Boerkircher said.

The city has accepted a bid from K&M Concrete for $136,000 for the project and an additional $37,000 for contingency purposes.

The gates will only close off the park during major events and festivals. The city council will vote on the ordinance during their next meeting on October 22. If approved, the gates are expected to be installed in the spring.