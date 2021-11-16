Council tosses vaccine resolution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's city council is going to stay out of the Covid vaccine mandate debate.

At their regular meeting Monday evening at city hall, members pulled from the agenda a resolution stating the city's position related to mandatory vaccinations.

The language sponsored by council member Madison Davis would have blocked any kind of mandatory vaccination requirements for city employees if a mandate came down.

However, because of a recent OSHA ruling, the point became moot.

"And the Missouri municipal league has said, 'doesn't apply. The social ruling does not apply to municipalities in Missouri.' So, we're just voting on something that we really don't need to vote on because it doesn't apply to us,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Also at last night's meeting, some members urged the council to take an official position on the future of the I-229 double decker bridge.

Several said they support saving the structure.

MoDOT is considering demolishing the road and replacing it with an alternative that would be less costly to repair.

The city is going to set up a work session to talk details.