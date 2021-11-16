Clear
Council tosses vaccine resolution

The language sponsored by council member Madison Davis would have blocked any kind of mandatory vaccination requirements for city employees if a mandate came down.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:18 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's city council is going to stay out of the Covid vaccine mandate debate.

At their regular meeting Monday evening at city hall, members pulled from the agenda a resolution stating the city's position related to mandatory vaccinations.

However, because of a recent OSHA ruling, the point became moot.

"And the Missouri municipal league has said, 'doesn't apply. The social ruling does not apply to municipalities in Missouri.' So, we're just voting on something that we really don't need to vote on because it doesn't apply to us,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Also at last night's meeting, some members urged the council to take an official position on the future of the I-229 double decker bridge.

Several said they support saving the structure.

MoDOT is considering demolishing the road and replacing it with an alternative that would be less costly to repair.

The city is going to set up a work session to talk details.

Winds are on the calm side this morning, but they will pick up this afternoon from the south helping temperatures make a run for the 70s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph. Today will remain sunny and dry. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
