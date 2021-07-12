Clear
Council votes against cell tower building permit

Area residents had been vocal in their opposition to the tower

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 11:33 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 11:34 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Some angry residents of a St. Joseph neighborhood took their fight to City Hall Monday night and won.

The city council voted 8-1 against a permit that would have allowed for the building of an AT&T cell phone tower near 38th and Karnes Road.

Those living in the area had been strong in their opposition to the plan, saying the tower would be unsightly and hurt property values.

They say fighting city hall has been a long process and a lot of work, but add that they're glad that the council voted their way.

"We all came together and got in a group, signed a petition and did everything that we could possibly think of to stop this," said Jayne Katatkis, who was at Monday night's council meeting. "It's not something we want in our backyards. We're a neighborhook, not a commercial place where where we want to see that building standing out in our backyards daily."

Phone company officials had hoped that the new tower would replace an cell phone antenna that is currently affixed atop a water tower also located in the area.

