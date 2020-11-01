Councilman sounds off on proposed smoking ban before final decision

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City leaders will make a decision on whether or not to impose a smoking ban on businesses within city limits at Monday night’s city council meeting.

It’s an issue at least one city council member has been fairly vocal about, as it pertains mainly to the St. Jo Frontier Casino, councilman PJ Kovac said those who choose to smoke inside the casino aren’t wearing masks.

"There are people just sitting and pulling their masks down just blowing their smoke at the dealers and people next to them," Kovac said.

Kovac has been vocally supportive of imposing a ban since the city’s mask mandate was extended last month, he adds the ban would close the smoking loophole and make it fair for all customers at the casino.

"I just think it’s kind of hypocritical to allow them to take their masks off and just go breathing into the air and everybody else has to wear a mask," Kovac said.

Kovac says the ban would put the casino in line with many others across the country who’ve banned smoking either voluntarily or at the direction of local jurisdictions.

While supportive of the ban, Kovac admits he has his doubts on whether the council will pass it, he says there shouldn’t be any exceptions to mask usage.

"If they believe that the virus is that serious then my god we oughta have the masks on." He said. "There shouldn’t be a reason for them to take it off blowing air out into the atmosphere."

The city council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.