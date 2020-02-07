(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For National Counselors Week, local counselors in our area are shining the light on those that help them.
A ceremony was held Friday at Empower U to celebrate the work of those who advocate for counselors, this year's recipient went to Sherry McGhay a library media specialist at West Platte Junior and Senior High School.
McGhay says her assistance with counselors' initiatives further helps students, she was recognized for her posters promoting hope and help that coincide with the counselor's suicide awareness campaign.
"I'm always looking for new ideas and new ways to support students in the library and to support the counselor and the programs she tries to do." McGhay said.
McGhay said she was honored to receive the award.
Related Content
- Counselors highlight advocates on National Counselors Week
- Counselor Advocate of the Year Announced
- National Telecommunicator Week
- Inmate-rights advocate questions DOC about Crossroads
- SJSD celebrates National School Lunch Week
- School nurses recognized during National Nurses Week
- Longtime victims’ advocate now needs community's help before winter
- Local immigrant advocates on sidelines in wall debate
- Downtown walk highlights homeless services
- Facebook bans white nationalism two weeks after New Zealand attack