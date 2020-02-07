Clear

Counselors highlight advocates on National Counselors Week

On the final day of Nation Counselors week, local counselors shine a light on those who help them.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For National Counselors Week, local counselors in our area are shining the light on those that help them.

A ceremony was held Friday at Empower U to celebrate the work of those who advocate for counselors, this year's recipient went to Sherry McGhay a library media specialist at West Platte Junior and Senior High School.

McGhay says her assistance with counselors' initiatives further helps students, she was recognized for her posters promoting hope and help that coincide with the counselor's suicide awareness campaign. 

"I'm always looking for new ideas and new ways to support students in the library and to support the counselor and the programs she tries to do." McGhay said.

McGhay said she was honored to receive the award. 

