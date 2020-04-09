Country Club police department making deliveries for at-risk residents

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) Police in Country Club Village are taking the extra step to help people out.

They're making special deliveries of groceries, medications and other needed items for at-risk residents in their community. It's adding some workload to their day, but they say they'll always make time to serve the people.

"We don't want anyone to go hungry, we don't want anybody to go without their medicine, we just want to help," Country Club Police Chief Frank Till said. "We want to be a part of this community more than just policing. We want to be here for the people as much as we can."

Residents in the Country Club Village can call their police department or contact them on their Facebook page by clicking HERE.