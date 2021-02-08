Country Squire residents take COVID-19 vaccine after battle to find doses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, eager Country Squire residents lined the halls and rolled up their sleeve to take the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two pharmacist from Rogers Pharmacy loaded a cart of the Moderna vaccine and went door to door vaccinating 80% of residents at the local retirement community.

“If this will help me from getting it again, that’s my main reason,” said Phyllis Hoyt, resident.

Hoyt came down with the coronavirus back in November. She said she still feels weak and not fully back to normal, “I was in the hospital for four days.”

Vaccinating more than a third of the residents took less than two hours to do, but staff at the retirement community said getting the vaccine through their door took months and endless phone calls.

“I was really shocked at how difficult the process to try to get to this point has been,” said Jennifer Wilson, General Manager of Country Squire.

Wilson said she thought once vaccines were available in the state, the facility would be contacted with a date, time or plan, but that didn't happen. So, the senior living community had to reach out to a Missouri Senator to get their seniors vaccinated.

“We were running up against a wall, I was calling the health department and all these different people and no one knew how we could get on the list. Then, it came to my attention that one of our residents was distantly related to Senator Hegeman,” said Wilson.

In a phone interview with KQ2, Dan Hegeman said, “Yeah, we just had some folks reach out and desire to see about getting vaccines into their facility and we were happy to move that along to the department of health."

Staff said no matter the headache it took getting the vaccine to the senior retirement community, Monday morning made it all worth it.

“At the end of the day, I was going to do whatever it took to make it happen and that’s what it took in our case,” said Wilson.

Staff members were also vaccinated.