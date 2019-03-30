County Clerk expecting high turnout for Tuesday's election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Clerk is expecting a high turnout for Tuesday's election because of the interest in the two items that will be voted on.

Two seats on the St. Joseph School District's Board of Education and a proposed tax levy for the district will be the two items voted on.

Mary Baack-Garvey says that the interest in the proposed tax levy will lead to an increased turnout.

"I'm still clinging to the 40 percent that I said like a month ago," she said. I think this is a very important election and I think people are gonna turn out for it."

The proposed levy includes a 61 cent tax with a five-year sunset clause. The levy would generate around $6.5 million a year for the school district.

Also on the ballot will be two seats on the St. Joseph School District's Board of Education. Incumbents Tami Pasley and Bryan Green are seeking reelection against David Mason and Kenneth Reeder.

As for the weather this year on election day, Baack-Garvey says it should not lead to people staying home.

"It's supposed to be sunny and 60 so there's no excuse really to not get out there cause it's going to be a beautiful day," she said.

Saturday was the last day to apply for absentee voting.

The election takes place Tuesday, April 2. For a look at sample ballots and polling locations, visit the county clerk's website by clicking here.