County Clerk offers tips for voters ahead of election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is offering tips for voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

With an expected turnout of nearly 55 percent, voters may run into long lines at the polls. In addition, a large number of items on the ballot may also slow down the voting process as well.

Baack-Garvey says that there are ways for you to speed up the process.

"I suggest that everybody do their homework, study the sample ballot," Baack-Garvey said. "Even take a cheat sheet sample ballot with you so that you can work your ballot quicker and get out of there quicker. Especially if you are under a time constraint."

She also recommends that you try to vote during non-peak times. Which are often late morning and early afternoon.

Either way, you will want to bring your patience if you are voting on Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and run until 7 p.m.