County Clerk offers tips for voters ahead of election

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is offering tips for voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is offering tips for voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

With an expected turnout of nearly 55 percent, voters may run into long lines at the polls. In addition, a large number of items on the ballot may also slow down the voting process as well.

Baack-Garvey says that there are ways for you to speed up the process. 

"I suggest that everybody do their homework, study the sample ballot," Baack-Garvey said. "Even take a cheat sheet sample ballot with you so that you can work your ballot quicker and get out of there quicker. Especially if you are under a time constraint."

She also recommends that you try to vote during non-peak times. Which are often late morning and early afternoon. 

Either way, you will want to bring your patience if you are voting on Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and run until 7 p.m.

Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
