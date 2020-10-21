Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

County Clerk predicts record turnout thanks to absentee voting

Buchanan County Clerk Mark Baack-Garvey said about 1,200 voters have already cast their ballots in the county this election season.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 6:47 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 8:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in Buchanan County are casting their ballots early ahead of the Nov. 3rd election by way of absentee voting. 

 The covid-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of life this year, and that includes voting. County clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said that as of Tuesday about 1,200 voters had shown up at the county courthouse to vote absentee this election season, she said she expects the trend to continue all the way up to the day before the election.

"I can tell you that this is definitely going to be a record turnout for absentees," Baack-Garvey said. "You do have to have an excuse, [to vote absentee]." 

Mary Kottenstette, an absentee voter sad she wanted to try out absentee voting in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

"Normally, I do like to vote in person but it's a crazy time," she said. "Given the opportunity, I wanted to take advantage of it."

Kottenstette said she preferred the ease of the absentee voting process and that she didn't miss the crowds she's usually experienced on Election Day. 

Baack-Garvey said voters can still vote absentee until Nov. 2nd at 5 p.m. at the courthouse.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories