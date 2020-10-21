County Clerk predicts record turnout thanks to absentee voting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in Buchanan County are casting their ballots early ahead of the Nov. 3rd election by way of absentee voting.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of life this year, and that includes voting. County clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said that as of Tuesday about 1,200 voters had shown up at the county courthouse to vote absentee this election season, she said she expects the trend to continue all the way up to the day before the election.

"I can tell you that this is definitely going to be a record turnout for absentees," Baack-Garvey said. "You do have to have an excuse, [to vote absentee]."

Mary Kottenstette, an absentee voter sad she wanted to try out absentee voting in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Normally, I do like to vote in person but it's a crazy time," she said. "Given the opportunity, I wanted to take advantage of it."

Kottenstette said she preferred the ease of the absentee voting process and that she didn't miss the crowds she's usually experienced on Election Day.

Baack-Garvey said voters can still vote absentee until Nov. 2nd at 5 p.m. at the courthouse.