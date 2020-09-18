County Commissioners Consider Mask Mandate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Commisioners met Thursday to determine if they want to put in a similar mandate on the books for the county.



All three commissioners ultimately decided not to issue an order and instead a recommendation that all citizens in the county wear a mask or face covering in areas where social distancing is not possible.

They said in addition to the spike in hospitalizations at Mosaic, they're also concerned with the enforcement of any potential mask order.

Commissioners stressed the importance of full cooperation from county resident to most effectively combat the spread of Covid-19.