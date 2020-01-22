Clear
County Commissioners work to keep county roads clear

Buchanan County Commissioners share how they best treat roads after the latest round of winter weather strikes.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:57 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo) The combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain has done a number on area roads, for those in Buchanan county not covered by St. Joseph or MoDOT, the push to keep them clear comes with its own set of difficulties.

"We haven’t had as much snow which is a good thing this year," Scott Burnham, Eastern Buchanan County Commissioner said. "We’ve probably had more ice."

"It’s always a challenge this time of year and especially in the county roads," Burnham said. "it's difficult for us to do any type of preparation."

County roads are different than those in the city and other major area highways, the chipseal and gravel material that makes up the route can’t handle salt treatments according to commissioners. 

"Salt deteriorates our roads," Ron Hook Western Buchanan County Commissioner said. "It eats at our chip and seal and it actually eats the Lyme in our gravel roads."

Due to the damage salt does to these types of roads,  the county focuses on maintaining traction using a mixture of sand and haydite in place of salt treatment. 

Commissioners said they focus on making the most impact once storms settle in.

"We usually wait till 3" falls on the ground before we’ll get our trucks out," Hook said. 

Burnham and Hook both said they’re ready for more winter weather in the weeks ahead.

"I know that everyone worked all weekend long," Burnham said. "We’re prepared to do that again if need be."

Both Buchanan County Commissioners say if you need assistance with a street in your part of the county you can reach the county's barn by phone at (816) 685-3147

More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
