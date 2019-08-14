Clear

County commission listens to proposed wind turbine regulations

Zoning and Planning commissioners say it will be a long process before deciding if wind turbines will be allowed in Buchanan County.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  --  Buchanan County's Zoning and Planning commissioners are in agreement that there's a long way to go before any decision is made on allowing wind turbines to be built in the county.

Around 100 people showed up at the county courthouse Wednesday evening to watch the commissioners review the first draft of possible ordinances and regulations for wind turbines. Questions arose over how to address noise and light distractions, TV signal interference and even the shadows that turbines as high as 500 ft. can cast.

Around 100 turbines have already been built in DeKalb County with plenty of controversy.

Buchanan County leaders are hoping these early discussions eliminate problems later.

NextEra Energy, the same company operating the wind turbines in DeKalb County is proposing to erect around 100 more turbines in Buchanan County.

the Planning and Zoning Commission will eventually make a recommendation either for or against the turbines. Another review of draft regulations is scheduled for next month.

Public comment will be allowed at a later date.

