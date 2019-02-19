County crews deal with winter weather impacting rural roads

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Winter weather is taking a toll on St. Joseph streets, as well as rural roads around Buchanan County.

"We can't really do a whole lot at this point, we're going to have to wait until we get through this season and other than filling in the potholes and trying to make them a little bit smoother," Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham said.

When it comes to the gravel roads in Buchanan County, crews do take care of blading the snow off the roads, but in doing so, the blading displaces the rock put on the roads.

"As they thaw out, they will actually get more potholes and soft spots and everything and of course they freeze we have ruts and everything," Eastern District Roads and Bridges Supervisor Brian Burnett said. "We can't really break the crust on the road this time of year because it will make it worse, so all we can do is add some base rock and build them back up— dealing with them in the Spring."

Crews know people want their roads taken care of with more gravel and the potholes filled.

"One of the challenges we have is the roads soften up when they thaw out and that's when we get a lot of calls because the roads become muddy and slick to a certain degree because of the mud," Burnham said. "If we get out there on these roads with our heavy equipment, it actually makes the roads worse because we create these big ruts in the road."

There are more than 80 miles of gravel roads and 120 miles of chip seal road in the Eastern District of Buchanan County—all with different maintenance needs and it's all about patience.

"We're just trying to weather the storm and hopefully as soon as the weather turns, we're going to be out head on attacking the roads," Burnham said.