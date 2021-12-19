County fire crews battle blaze at earth contact home Sunday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Fire crews spent Sunday morning putting out a fire at an earth-contact home just outside the St. Joseph city limits off V Hwy. (King Hill Ave.)

The South Central Buchanan County Fire Protection District responded to the house, crews said one person was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

Fire Chief Dennis Johnson said the fire started in the attic of the home and was near fully engulfed when they arrived, and that his department worked to save what they could.

"We were able to salvage some important things for [the owner], there's quite a bit of furniture and those kinds of things that can be replaced easily that are lost." He said.

The fire comes just under a week before Christmas, Johnson said the home is a total loss.

No word on if the American Red Cross is assisting those that lived there.