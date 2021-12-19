Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

County fire crews battle blaze at earth contact home Sunday

The fire started in the attic of the home early Sunday morning according to the county fire department.

Posted: Dec 19, 2021 2:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Fire crews spent Sunday morning putting out a fire at an earth-contact home just outside the St. Joseph city limits off V Hwy. (King Hill Ave.)

The South Central Buchanan County Fire Protection District responded to the house, crews said one person was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

Fire Chief Dennis Johnson said the fire started in the attic of the home and was near fully engulfed when they arrived, and that his department worked to save what they could.

"We were able to salvage some important things for [the owner], there's quite a bit of furniture and those kinds of things that can be replaced easily that are lost." He said. 

The fire comes just under a week before Christmas, Johnson said the home is a total loss.

No word on if the American Red Cross is assisting those that lived there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Atchison
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 28°
Temperatures will stay cool on Sunday as sunshine returns. Highs will struggle to warm up into the lower 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Next week temperatures look to slowly start to warm up again. Highs will start out in the mid 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 50s by Christmas weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories