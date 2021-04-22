Clear
County jail to restart in-person visitation for inmates

The sheriff said safety measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19 will be followed.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 12:36 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Inmates of the Buchanan County jail will soon be able to receive visitors once again.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they will return to allowing in-person visitations on May 1.

It will be the first time in over a year visitors will be allowed into the jail after the pandemic forced staff to switch to virtual visitations.
Sheriff Bill Puett said there will be precautions taken to keep visitors safe.

"If we see an increase [in Covid-19 cases] then we'll have to suspend it again," Puett said.  "We know there's a lot of citizens out there that want to make contact with their loved ones and all that even if they're in jail."

Masks will be required and the visitation are will be cleaned after each session.  Visitations will be held on Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment you can call 816-236-8888.

