County sheriff reacts to passage of law enforcement tax

The tax passed by a wide margin following Tuesday's election.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 10:54 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 10:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan county voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to help fund the Buchanan county sheriff's department.
The measure passed 78% to 22%.

This tax is estimated to generate more than $3 million dollars per year for the department.

Sheriff Bill Puett reacted to the passage of the tax earlier this evening.

"The margin really shows the overwhelming support of the sheriff's office and law enforcement in Buchanan County," Puett said.  "We're very appreciative of the support that we have by our citizens, and we want to continue to serve them at the highest levels."

Meanwhile, voter turnout was low, as expected. 16.9% of Buchanan County voters cast ballots today.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
