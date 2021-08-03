County sheriff reacts to passage of law enforcement tax

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan county voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to help fund the Buchanan county sheriff's department.

The measure passed 78% to 22%.

This tax is estimated to generate more than $3 million dollars per year for the department.

Sheriff Bill Puett reacted to the passage of the tax earlier this evening.

"The margin really shows the overwhelming support of the sheriff's office and law enforcement in Buchanan County," Puett said. "We're very appreciative of the support that we have by our citizens, and we want to continue to serve them at the highest levels."

Meanwhile, voter turnout was low, as expected. 16.9% of Buchanan County voters cast ballots today.