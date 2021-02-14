Couple married 59 years shares personal story with dementia diagnosis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than five million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.

But for one St. Joseph couple, a diagnosis of dementia can't weaken their 59-year bond.

John and Kay Mallon's bond began when they first started dating during college. For the next 60 years, they would build a life together from starting a family to living in Switzerland.

But the latest chapter in their love story may be the hardest. Kay was diagnosed with dementia four years ago.

"People that I haven't seen for a couple years, I don't remember all their names. But I remember the time with them when John says the name," said Kay Mallon. "I remember them."

Today her husband John is caring for his wife of 59 years living up to the vows they made nearly six decades ago.

"It's kind of pay back time. And yet I don't begrudge that at all. That's what I meant when I said that, for better or for worse. And it's not really worse, it's just really different," said John Mallon.

For Kay there are more good days then bad.

"There's not a lot of loss in my memory, just a little bit," Kay said. "I remember so much about the history of my life and all the details of it."

"Kay is still pretty functional," John said. "She doesn't remember where everything is in the kitchen, but she tries to help. At a certain point that's going to be gone, and you can't predict when it's going to happen."

Fear of the unknown is something Kay and more than five million Americans live with. That number is projected to almost triple to 14 million by the year 2050.

"It's really easy to get your attitude down, or you're being picked on because this disease has happened to your loved one," John said.

John and Kay know that in the years to come her dementia will likely progress but they choose to remain fixed in the moment.

"I don't think he has a fear, she just doesn't think she has a problem, and that's great," John said. "But for me, I know other people who've been down this road, and in at least one case, after five or seven years the disability is really much more pronounced."

Until that day comes they will continue making memories together.

"We have been extremely blessed for more than 50 years of that life, and we're blessed now," John said. "But it's just different now. It's time for me to pay back for 50 some years, for this one leading the moral charge, leadership of what's going on in the house, what happens with the kids and how they got raised, the values that they got."

And while Kay's memory may fail her one day, she hasn't lost sight of the big picture.

"I always enjoy all my time with John and my life is perfectly happy. I just thank God all day long for my life with John."

Help for caregivers

There are around 10,000 people diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the northwest Missouri region but the disease can also create a burden on caregivers.

Organizations like the Alzheimer's Association say it's important for caregivers to stay connected in their relationship while finding time to take care of themselves.

"What you don't want to do is just have your relationship with that person become just a caregiver," said Brenda Gregg, dementia care specialist with the Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter. "You still want that meaningful relationship with your loved one. So, what you really have to do is still invest in that relationship and take some time to figure out how to connect in a way that's still meaningful. And often times, that requires not just being a caregiver, have some time for yourself so that you're not just a caregiver 24-7."

The Northwest Missouri Virtual Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Caregivers can call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/kansascity for more information.