Couple rescued from flood waters

(AGENCY, Mo.) Flooding in Agency Missouri turned the town into a virtual island overnight. Many voluntarily evacuated their homes as water crept in, but one couple was stuck.

"Water was coming up to the first step of the porch," said Cheryl Utterback. She and her husband, who uses a walker, were stuck in their apartment due to flood waters.

"There was no way out except a boat and we didnt have a boat," said Utterback.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday morning the Missouri state Highway Patrol Water Rescue team and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued the Utterbacks, then took them a mile down the road to dry land.

The couple is currently receiving aide from the American Red Cross and is staying at the Motel 6 until flood waters recede.