Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Court date set for death of motorcyclist

The St. Joseph man charged with manslaughter in the death of a motorcyclist, will be arraigned in Buchanan County court today.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:47 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph man charged with manslaughter in the death of a motorcyclist, will be arraigned in Buchanan County court today.

The prosecutor's office filed the charge against Roberto Villegas Ayala Monday.

Ayala is accused of striking and killing a motorcyclist near the intersection of 16th and Lafayette Sunday afternoon after he failed to yield.

According to court documents, Ayala submitted to a breathalyzer.

Test and blew a point-one-six-four-percent.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories