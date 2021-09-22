Court date set for death of motorcyclist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph man charged with manslaughter in the death of a motorcyclist, will be arraigned in Buchanan County court today.

The prosecutor's office filed the charge against Roberto Villegas Ayala Monday.

Ayala is accused of striking and killing a motorcyclist near the intersection of 16th and Lafayette Sunday afternoon after he failed to yield.

According to court documents, Ayala submitted to a breathalyzer.

Test and blew a point-one-six-four-percent.

Police have not released the name of the victim.