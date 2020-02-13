Court documents detail abuse to 9 yr old in DeKalb Co.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Court documents detail the living conditions of a 9-year-old autistic child removed from a home in Maysville after abuse and neglect charges were filed against the child's mother and another woman.
according to the documents, Debra England (39), and her spouse Katrina England (35), whom court documents also identify as the mother of the child, face 2 counts each of child abuse and endangerment.
The documents stated the child was left in a makeshift cage made from a modified bunk bed with 2x4s that lined up vertically on the bottom bunk where the child was placed. The documents also stated the child was left in the cage overnight up to twelve hours at a time.
The court documents described the house all three lived in as "filthy" and covered with aminal feces and urine.
"This is one of the most deplorable things I’ve seen in my career here," Kasey Keesamen, DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy said.
Keesaman added the condition of the home was "in really bad shape," and that the case has taken it's toll on everyone involved in investigating the case.
"I know it bothered the workers that went there," Keesaman said. "I know it bothers my deputies and it bothers me that this happens in our community."
Katrina and Debra England were arrested Tuesday, they've since posted bond. A court date has been set for February 26th.
