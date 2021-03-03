Court documents show murder suspect on probation for unlawful use of a firearm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a St. Joseph woman was on probation for unlawful use of a firearm, according to court documents.

Buchanan County prosecutors charged Michael Hadden with second-degree murder on Wednesday. The charges came less than 24 hours after Hadden was taken into custody for the shooting death of 25-year-old Minda Miller.

Miller was shot near 11th and Seneca on Feb. 23. She died at the hospital on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Miller and Hadden had been in a relationship and were in an argument earlier in the day. A witness to the shooting allegedly told police they saw Hadden shoot Miller from a vehicle.

A probable cause statement shows Hadden was on probation and parole for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to online court records, Hadden pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in 2018 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

In 2015, Hadden was sentenced to one year probation after pleading guilty to a third-degree domestic assault charge but was later sentenced to 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail after a judge revoked his probation.

The probable cause statement also shows Hadden was arrested eight times in the past for failure to appear and has a criminal history in Missouri, Kansas and New York including DWI, resisting arrest, stealing, and vehicle liability insurance.