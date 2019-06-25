Court hearing sheds more light on shooting of 3-year-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A court hearing is shedding more light on the shooting of a St. Joseph 3-year-old.

New details about what led up to the shooting were revealed during a court hearing Tuesday for 22-year-old Riandten Brant.

According to Buchanan County prosecutors, Brant told police a gun was left in a room where the 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were playing.

Police are still investigating how the shooting happened.

Officers were called to the home at 1610 Beattie Street on Saturday.

Brandt was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree after police said methamphetamine was found in the home.

According to court documents, police said drugs were found in the basement of the home where Brant was staying. The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office filed a Felony Complaint that said a child lived at that location and was harmed as a result of the drug possession.

Prosecutors have yet to charge anyone in the shooting of the girl.

The girl was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital where she was last reported in stable condition.