Courthouse hosts pumpkin contest and food drive

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 5:29 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today staff at the Buchanan County Courthouse had some Halloween fun while also holding a food drive.

Courthouse employees had a pumpkin contest with people voting for their favorites with cans of donated food.

Staff say they were in it to win it, but the real winner was the Second Harvest, where all the collected food items will go.

"Wanted to help give back to Second Harvest and it turned into a great competition. It's been very fun all week, lots of people coming in and helping to volunteer so it's been a really cool opportunity,” Logan Taylor, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney said.

The pumpkin contest collected more than 3,000 different food items for Second Harvest.

In case you were keeping score, the Tin Man pumpkin won the competition.

