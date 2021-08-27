Clear
Covid-19 antibody infusion treatment expands to Cameron

Health officials hope the space in Cameron will help treat more people in the region with Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(CAMERON, Mo.) Health officials in Northwest Missouri said they're seeing more patients eligible for infusion treatments for Covid-19.

In fact, they're seeing more than what area hospitals can currently handle.

"[Treatments] are available currently through some of the hospitals through their infusion centers, but there's a limited capacity there." Blair Shock, Clinton Co. Health Department said. 

The former Cameron Mutual Insurance is the location for the new infusion center, after being vacated since the pandemic began. Shock said the center sees up to 40 patients a day.

The monoclonal Covid-19 infusion treatment is meant to help those who test positive and are considered high risk for serious illness or death, Shock said the key to a successful outcome is early detection.

"We absolutely have to treat you within the first 10 days after symptom onset," He said.  "The earlier the better." 

Shock hopes expanding this treatment option to Cameron will make it easier for eligible patients to get it sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully, it reduces the number of patients that end up hospitalized," Shock said.  "We're still seeing just a huge number of people die from this illness."

Shock said vaccinations continue to be the best way to protect against the virus, but once infected the treatment can be used to treat the acute illness that follows infection.

For more information, those interested can contact the infusion center at (816) 312-8718.

