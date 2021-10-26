Covid-19 booster shots available for Doniphan County residents

(TROY, Ks.) Doniphan county residents may now receive Covid-19 booster shots.

The newly approved boosters were adopted by Kansas last week, after the CDC approved the shots for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.

Also under new CDC guidelines, residents may also mix and match dosing for boosters.

Booster shots are available for everyone 65-years old and older, and 18-years old and older with underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings.

As of Friday, October 22, Doniphan county has 13 active covid cases, and 28 deaths.