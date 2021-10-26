Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Covid-19 booster shots available for Doniphan County residents

Booster shots are available for everyone 65-years old and older, and 18-years old and older with underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 1:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(TROY, Ks.) Doniphan county residents may now receive Covid-19 booster shots.

The newly approved boosters were adopted by Kansas last week, after the CDC approved the shots for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.

Also under new CDC guidelines, residents may also mix and match dosing for boosters.

Booster shots are available for everyone 65-years old and older, and 18-years old and older with underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings.

As of Friday, October 22, Doniphan county has 13 active covid cases, and 28 deaths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories