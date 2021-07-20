Clear
Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise

The St. Joseph Health Department says 166 cases were reported over the weekend with Mosaic reporting 56 in the hospital. 53 in St. Joseph and 3 in Maryville.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Locally, new Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Another woman has died from Covid.

She was in her 50s, making 189 deaths in Buchanan County since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate stayed low, now at 21.8 percent.

Health department staff say based on what they've seen, it doesn't look like people understand the threat Covid and the new variant present.

If you want to know more about vaccines or need to know where to get a shot head over to the health department's website.

Vaccines are available at the department clinic, pharmacies, grocery stores or through your doctor's office.

CLICK HERE to visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services Covid Vaccine Navigator.

CLICK HERE to visit Mosaic Life Care's Vaccine Info page. 

