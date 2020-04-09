Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Buchanan County, St. Joseph Health Department staff are stressing the importance of stopping the spread of the virus.

"The only way we make it through this is with the cooperation of every single person," Connie Werner, clinic supervisor said. "Individual people’s decision will determine what impact it has on our community."

Despite social distancing rules, health department staff still expect numbers to rise. Werner cautions people not to get too caught up in the numbers of cases, because they may show every person who has the virus.

"The thing to remember is that just happens to be the number of people who had symptoms and qualified for testing and had a positive test," Werner said. "It doesn’t list the number of people in our community who either aren't having symptoms, aren't having symptoms consistent with getting a test, or haven’t been approved for testing."

Now that Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb, local health officials are echoing what’s being said at the national level. The virus sets the schedule.

"The virus doesn’t care that it's Easter weekend," Werner said. "This virus spreads person to person through close contact."

Werner said everyone in the county plays an important role involving the spread of the virus and must take every precaution at all times to keep healthy.

"It is in our community, Werner said. "it could be anyone."

Demographics of the cases in Buchanan County match those of the state according to the health department. Cases include people who've traveled outside the county and who have not.