Covid-19 outbreak hits Troy elementary school

The district superintendent said about 35 students and staff have contracted the virus so far this school year.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 4:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(TROY, Kan.) The superintendent of Troy USD 429 confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 at the district's elementary school on Tuesday.

Superintendent Patrick McKernan said a total of 35 students and staff had contracted the virus since the start of school this year. McKernan added about 10 kids were currently out of school with Covid-19.

Sheryl Pierce, director, Doniphan County Health Department said the outbreak is the biggest the county has seen in county schools. 

McKernan said the school is working with the health department to stop the spread within the school, adding that he hopes there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"This is so hard on parents in our community and caregivers and we understand that," He said.  "We hope we're working toward the tail end of this."

The outbreak comes as the Doniphan Co. Health Dept. announced an upcoming pediatric vaccination clinic. Click here for times.

