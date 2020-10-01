Covid-19 positivity rate soars in September, Mayor recommends extending mask ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan county's positivity rate is one of the newer ways the St. Joseph Health Department is tracking the spread of Covid-19 locally. It's been on a steady climb since mid August.

The positivity rate compares the total number of people getting tested against positives tests, much like hospitalizations and death toll numbers, the rate is seeing an increase.

"It had a pretty large jump this last week," Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Department Director said.

Latest data from Sept. 28 shows the rate at 18.25%, which is nearly double of what the rate was at the start of September at 9.71%.

According to the data, the first record of the positivity rate in the county was 2.69% in mid August.

Bradley said the positivity rate should be less than 10%, she added the fact that it's nearly double that number is of concern to her.

Meanwhile at City Hall, Mayor Bill McMurray is continuing to keep a close eye on Mosaic’s numbers.

"I’m looking at our trend lines and also the number of hospitalizations and both have gone up," He said.

McMurray said the rise in those numbers has lead him to strongly consider extending the city’s mask ordinance for at least another 30 days.

"I’m going to ask the council Monday night if they will approve a resolution of support," McMurray said.

He added that his reccomendation is backed by many local experts, and that it’s the best way to protect the community from future spikes.

"I’m just grateful the numbers aren’t higher," McMurray said. "The fact that we’re wearing the mask is mitigating the further rise of those numbers."

Both the mayor and the health department director said mask wearing is crucial to keeping the virus controlled in St. Joseph and Buchanan County.

"The more we can get people to do this, the less people we’re going to have sick." Bradley said.

McMurray will ask the city council if they will support his idea to extend the mask order at the next city council meeting scheduled for Oct. 5.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services along with the national guard will be holding a drive thru testing event Saturday, October 10 at Krug Park.