Covid-19 surge limits clinic hours

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The rise in cases in Buchanan County is already impacting hours at the health department for clinics.

Earlier this month, the St. Joseph Health Department invited the public to come into the clinic for walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations during regular business hours.

However, the situation has escalated so dramatically and quickly, that's no longer the case.

Beginning Tuesday, the clinic will be open for immunizations and TB testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

Some clinic staff are shifting over to help case investigators address the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Those cases are outpacing the size of our dedicated team so we want to keep offering services and so it becomes a matter of how do we adjust and how do we balance,” Connie Werner from the St. Joseph Health Department said.

The new schedule began yesterday and runs until Friday August 6. Then on Monday, August 9, the clinic will be open to help families with school immunizations.