Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Covid-19 surge limits clinic hours

The clinic will be open for immunizations and TB testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 9:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The rise in cases in Buchanan County is already impacting hours at the health department for clinics.

Earlier this month, the St. Joseph Health Department invited the public to come into the clinic for walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations during regular business hours.

However, the situation has escalated so dramatically and quickly, that's no longer the case.

Beginning Tuesday, the clinic will be open for immunizations and TB testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

Some clinic staff are shifting over to help case investigators address the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Those cases are outpacing the size of our dedicated team so we want to keep offering services and so it becomes a matter of how do we adjust and how do we balance,” Connie Werner from the St. Joseph Health Department said.

The new schedule began yesterday and runs until Friday August 6. Then on Monday, August 9, the clinic will be open to help families with school immunizations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories