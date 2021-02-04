Clear
Covid-19 vaccination effort expands to Chillicothe

About 1000 doses were available for those with an appointment.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 10:49 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 11:05 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services expanded its vaccination operations to Chillicothe Thursday.  

Health department staff were set to give out about 1000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the United Methodist Church in town, despite heavy snowfall cars lined up for their scheduled appointment times. 

"We had like 50 some spots every 30 minutes," Jayne White, regional implementation manager said. "We’re doing pretty good with that right now."

The Missouri National Guard also assisted in the efforts, working with the state’s health department to conduct ground operations.

"We’re just honored to be able to partner with our civilian partners and help the community out in this way," Sgt. Josh Colligan, Missouri National Guard said. 

With each vehicle coming through, White said the region gets that much closer to the end of the pandemic.

"We’re giving a lot of people a lot of hope right now it’s been a long year." White said. 

White said the vaccination effort couldn’t be possible without the public’s support, something they’re saying they’re getting a lot of.

"This is exciting stuff," White said. "People are super appreciative of what’s going on."

Plans are still in the works for more vaccination sites across Northwest Missouri.

"Every week there’ll be a mass vaccination event whether we do two sites or the one." She said. 

As the vaccine rollout continues, health department staff and the guard say they’ll be ready to do whatever’s necessary to keep the state on track.

"We’re just going to continue to offer our support logistically and administratively to our civilian partners and continue working through this." Colligan said. 

The state's health department plans to hold follow-up vaccinations in three weeks. 

