Covid money for Corby Pond renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's city council has found the money to pay for some cost overruns for repair work and renovations to corby pond.

Monday night at their regular meeting council members voted to move the remaining $68,000 from their federal Covid relief fund.

The pond has been emptied and crews are dredging out a lot of the muck that has built up at the bottom of the pond over the years.

The project is headed up by public works instead of the parks department because of the rainwater drainage plans that have been included.

However, because of staffing issues that almost every industry is facing costs will be higher.

"What we'd planned to do is to use landfill staff, but we don't have enough staff. They have to work at the landfill. We're hiring out a private contractor and we've had to spend even more money because of that. And we're concerned we might have to spend even more money,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Crews have an end-of-year deadline to get the work done and water put back in Corby Pond.