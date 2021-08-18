Covid vaccine booster shots to begin rolling out in September

The Biden administration is prepared to begin distributing booster shots for vaccines the week of September 20 citing data that shows the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines diminishes overtime against Covid-19.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get the booster shots.

According to a joint statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster."

Officials also stated that vaccines are still working and are the best way to avoid severe illness or death.

"Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all," according to the statement.