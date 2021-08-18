Clear
Covid vaccine booster shots to begin rolling out in September

The Biden administration is prepared to begin distributing booster shots for Covid vaccines the week of September 20.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:26 AM
The Biden administration is prepared to begin distributing booster shots for vaccines the week of September 20 citing data that shows the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines diminishes overtime against Covid-19.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get the booster shots. 

According to a joint statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster."

Officials also stated that vaccines are still working and are the best way to avoid severe illness or death.

"Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all," according to the statement.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
