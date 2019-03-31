Craig community returns to flooded town

(CRAIG, Mo) As floodwaters slowly trickle out of the town of Craig, those who live there slowly trickle back in. People returned to their homes and businesses Sunday to see what damage the floodwaters left behind.

Janice Gladden said she moved to Craig in 1993 after losing her farm during that year's historic flood. This time she's unsure if her home safe to enter.

"I’ve lived 26 years in this house," Gladden said. "I can’t even get inside it cause the water’s still out front out here."

Larry Flint owns a small shop in town specializing in airplane parts, he said he lost a lot of them in the flood. While some are able to start salvaging what they can, others can’t even gain access to their homes.

For those that could get inside, the sight wasn’t pretty, Larry Whetsel a lifelong resident fears he will now have to toss everything he owns and start over.

"At 70 yrs old that’s a little tough to start over," Whetsel said. "You don’t know how long you're gonna have to start out with."

For some of the just over 200 people who call Craig home circumstances like these are too much to bear. Multiple residents said many won't return to the town.

However, not everyone is leaving, those who plan to stay say they’ll be prepared for the next flood.

"We’ll probably raise the house more," Flint said, "It's either that or move away, but I don’t wanna do that."

Despite the loss of so many of the things that make up their lives, those who live in Craig are thankful they still have theirs.

"We can bless God that we still have our lives," Gladden said.